SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some libraries across the state are getting help financing their youth programming.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday he’s awarding over $627,000 to 30 libraries with Project Next Generation grants. The grants fund after-school programs centered around technology and hires mentors to teach the program and help give kids more confidence.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”

Some central Illinois libraries receiving the funding from PNG grants include the Petersburg Public Library, the Mattoon Public Library, the Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library and the Peoria Public Library.

The full list of libraries getting a PNG grant and how much their grant is for are here:

⦁ Anne West Lindsey District Library (Carterville) – $9,905

⦁ Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library – $14,925

⦁ Bradley Public Library District – $21,720

⦁ Brimfield Public Library District – $32,325

⦁ Carbondale Public Library – $38,060

⦁ Chicago Public Library – $40,000

⦁ Chicago Ridge Public Library – $23,960

⦁ Eldorado Memorial Public Library District – $13,923

⦁ Elmwood Park Public Library – $12,500

⦁ Evanston Public Library – $39,241

⦁ Harrisburg District Library – $12,594

⦁ Highwood Public Library – $40,000

⦁ Kankakee Public Library – $17,000

⦁ LaSalle Public Library – $40,000

⦁ Marion Carnegie Library – $32,815

⦁ Matteson Area Public Library District – $20,000

⦁ Mattoon Public Library – $5,280

⦁ Mississippi Valley Library District (Collinsville) – $13,599

⦁ Moline Public Library – $16,920

⦁ North Riverside Public Library District – $12,793

⦁ Peoria Public Library – $12,500

⦁ Petersburg Public Library – $22,154

⦁ Richton Park Public Library District – $10,000

⦁ Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley) – $24,423

⦁ Rock Island Public Library – $1,300

⦁ Schaumburg Township District Library – $39,438

⦁ Sparta Public Library – $9,564

⦁ Stinson Memorial Public Library District (Anna) – $22,000

⦁ Thornton Public Library – $16,000

⦁ Wood Dale Public Library District – $12,685