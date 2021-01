SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff and members of the Illinois House of Representatives were told to self-quarantine after notification of a positive COVID-19 case from the Bank of Springfield Center.

Jessica Basham, chief of staff for Speakers Madigan and Welch said staff and members who were at the Center Thursday, or around someone who was, were asked to self-quarantine. They are waiting on more specific information and instructions from public health.