ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State-required health classes in high schools across Illinois will soon be required to provide fentanyl education.

Fentanyl is a very strong synthetic opioid drug that can be extremely dangerous, or even deadly, in both high and low doses or when mixed with other drugs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, leading to 150 deaths per day.

To combat this, high schoolers in the state will start learning about the dangers of interacting with fentanyl and the risks of fentanyl contamination. The new law, supported by State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Naperville), took effect on Monday.

“In order to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic on all fronts, we need to educate our most vulnerable populations, which includes young people,” Ellman said. “The age of fentanyl exposure is younger than we think, and I am pleased this law implements such indispensable education for students.”

The new lessons on the drug will be rolled out at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. Health courses will educate students on the dangers of fentanyl through instruction, study and discussion.

“The increase in opioid-related deaths each year signals to Illinoisans that more underlying issues need to be addressed,” Ellman said. “In the next school year, students across the state will begin to learn more about fentanyl addiction, which can empower them to set a healthier example for others and hopefully lead to fewer overdoses and deaths.”