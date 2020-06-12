IL Dept. of Ag. issues health alert for establishment’s ground beef

MACOUPIN COUNTY (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert after an “undetermined amount of ground beef product under custom exemption” may have been contaminated with E-coli.

Officials were notified about the issue when a Macoupin County resident called health officials about feeling sick after eating ground beef. The department said a sample of the product tested positive for NON-O157 Shiga tox-producing E. coli.

The department said the product was prepared at David B’s Custom Meats in Carlinville, a Type II Establishment (custom exempt). It was prepared at the beginning of the year to current.

The IDOA said “custom exempt meat products are not inspected and cannot be offered for sale; because of this, a recall of the affected product was not requested.” However, the department said they are concerned some the affected product may be in consumers’ freezers. So, they are asking those who got these products to not eat them and throw them away or return them.