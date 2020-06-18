1  of  2
IL Attorney General files lawsuit against CSL Plasma

This photo shows the sign for CSL Plasma’s location in Champaign.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a plasma collection company. One of their locations is in Champaign.

CSL Plasma, INC. is accused of discriminating against people with disabilities. The company allegedly denied service in November 2018 to a resident with a service animal at its Rockford location. It also allegedly denied service to a deaf resident who requested a sign-language interpreter in July 2018 at its Montgomery location.

The Champaign business opened last August. CSL also has locations in Decatur, Normal and Springfield.

