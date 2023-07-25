MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is taking a Mahomet businessman to court over accusations that he committed business fraud while installing patios and pools.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the lawsuit against John Litchfield on Tuesday. He said his office received several consumer complaints about Litchfield and his company, John Litchfield Concrete, that claimed Litchfield defrauded them by requiring down payments and then failing to perform satisfactory work.

Raoul’s lawsuit claimed that Litchfield failed to buy supplies with the down payments as agreed to, failed to start or finish work or completed faulty work. The lawsuit also claimed that Litchfield then refused to issue refunds and stopped communicating with his clients.

Those allegations, if true, would violate the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. The lawsuit also claimed that Litchfield violated another law – the Home Repair and Remodeling Act – by failing to give comsumers a required pamphlet or a consumer rights acknowledgement form.

“When consumers hire a contractor for home construction and improvement, they trust the contractor with their money and personal space at home,” Raoul said in a statement. “Contractors must be held accountable if they take advantage of their client’s trust by not fulfilling contracted obligations. I am committed to protecting consumers from unlawful business practices in our state.”

Raoul is seeking restitution and civil penalties of up to $50,000 per deceptive or unfair act. He is also seeking an additional $50,000 per intentionally fraudulent act and up to $10,000 for any unlawful act toward a person 65 years or older.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of consumer fraud can file a complaint with Raoul’s office online or by calling 1-800-243-0618.