CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an exciting three days. Thousands of fans and players drove in to see which boys basketball team would be named state champions.

From the amazing student sections… To the drama-packed games… To the fan reactions… IHSA tournament organizers say the State Farm Center was full of excitement over the weekend.

“Championship Saturday was everything that they had hoped for when they set up this format,” Visit Champaign County Director of Sports, Events and Film Mike Koon said.

Koon said the energy at the State Farm Center was building all weekend.

“Everything was first-class as you would have it for an Illini game so that’s some of the feedback that we’re starting to get.”

16 high school teams drove in from around the state for three days packed with basketball. This year, all four championship games took place on Saturday.

“Having two teams really within driving distance – Monticello and Sacred Heart-Griffin – was an added bonus. And both of those teams played two of the best games of the tournament.”

He said in total, more than 34,000 people showed up this weekend. Saturday alone saw around 15,000.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson was also pleased with the turnout, and he said the immediate feedback has been very positive.

“I really feel like locally, the communities truly supported us. We felt very welcome in being there,” Anderson said.

It’s been over 20 years since the State Farm Center last hosted the tournament. Organizers said it was great for local hotels, schools and of course… The kids who got to play on U of I’s court.

“And as a result, it was just really outstanding to see the kids in State Farm Center with that experience.”

The center is set to host the tournament again for the next two years. After that, Anderson said there’s a potential for this to become a long-term agreement.

“The quality of play along with the experience for the young people that were able to be there was just really exceptional.”

While everything went smoothly for the most part, he said they’ll be working to improve things like scheduling. But the IHSA was happy to be in town, and they’re looking forward to the years ahead.