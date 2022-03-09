CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The State Farm Center will be flooded with high school basketball teams this weekend for the first time since 1995.

The IHSA Boys State Basketball tournament starts Thursday. Many people said it’s back home.

For 77 years, the tournament was played at the U of I basketball arena. For the last 25 years, the tournament has been held in Peoria.

Mike Koon is with Visit Champaign County. He said they put a bid in to host the tournament again when the arena was under construction, but lost.

Now, with the new renovations and some extra added fun for the family, they’re excited for it to be back.

“I think it’s just the pride factor. We’ve heard for a number of years, you know, what are we going to do to get the state tournament back here? So, I think from a community stand point, they’re just excited for the fact that we feel like the tournament is back home where it belongs,” he said.

Koon said they will have a kid zone, a tech center, with things like virtual reality glasses, and a career fair to show high school students what the U of I has to offer.

