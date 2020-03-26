IHSA still hopeful for spring sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois High School Association is holding out hope.

In an update to administrators and coaches, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the “possibility of our member schools completing both regular and post spring sports seasons” still exists. No games or competitions have been played this year as the IHSA spring sports season has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Spring sports practices have been suspended until April 8. No timeline for a start to the spring sports season was mentioned in the update but Anderson did say the IHSA could extend seasons deeper into the summer.

Girls track is the first sport to hold its championships, those are scheduled for May 16-18. Softball and baseball play the final championships of the school year on June 8.

Anderson said the “IHSA staff and board continue to monitor updates from government offices as well as state and local health departments” it weighs a decision on the status of spring sports.