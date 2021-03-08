IHSA: Spectator limits expanded for outdoor sports, State Series approved

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Regions in Phase 4 will be able to have more spectators at outdoor sporting events. Illinois High School Association officials said that IHSA schools in those regions can increase the number of spectators “from 50 persons to 20% venue capacity.”

Traditional spring sports will also have a chance to compete for a State Title this year. The board approved “a recommendation to approve dates and parameters” for Badminton, Baseball, Softball, Bass Fishing, Boy Gymnastics, Boys Tennis, Boys Volleyball, Girls Soccer, Boys & Girls Track & Field, and Boys & Girls Water Polo. Those dates will be coming soon.

Right now, Boys Volleyball and Boys & Girls Lacrosse cannot have a state tournament under current IDPH mitigations. The IHSA board did approve plans to have state finals in those sports, with the hope that mitigations will change by that time.

