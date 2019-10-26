CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An annual tradition gets a new home, as the IHSA prepares to unveil its 2019 IHSA Football Playoff Pairings on Saturday, October 26.
The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show, which will reveal the brackets and first round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes, will air live 8-9 p.m. Saturday on WCIX 49.
IHSA Football Playoff Pairings show airs on WCIX
