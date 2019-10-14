IFSI christens unique tanker

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are getting ready to have a Wet Down Dedication. No, we’re not talking t-shirts! The ceremony takes place Thursday to officially launch a new fire engine into the Illinois Fire Service Institute’s apparatus fleet.

It’s the first new piece bought by IFSI since 1992. It was purchased through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and allows the organization to expand and further develop training.

The truck is unique to IFSI’s fleet with its orange-and-blue palate highlighting IFSI’s relationship to the UI. In addition to daily training activities, the engine will support UI activities including its first scheduled appearance in Friday’s Homecoming Parade.

The Wet Down Dedication Ceremony is a 100+ year tradition within fire companies. With the evolution of the hand pumper, as engines filled with water, it caused the reservoir at the rear of the apparatus to flood over the sides. It was this “washing” from which the dedication program evolved.

IFSI serves as the oldest, continuous fire training institute in the U.S. Since 1925, first responders from around the world have relied on IFSI to deliver hands-on, innovative and top-quality training, education and research. The main campus includes a 28-acre training ground with class-A life fire props and equipment.

Wet Down Dedication Ceremony

IFSI Fire Station, Building 0290

11 Gerty Dr

Thursday, October 17, 4 pm