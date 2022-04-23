ILLINOIS (WCIA) — One of the items in the newly signed budget could impact the next time you take a trip.

The state will not increase the gas tax for six months.

That will start in July.

Illinois wants to make sure you know who made it happen. The budget requires gas stations to include a sticker on gas pumps, advertising the tax freeze.

The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association (IFRA) is threatening a lawsuit over the rule. They said the government does not have a right to force gas station owners to post political messages.