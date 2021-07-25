“If your house has an address, it’s likely that it will sell…” housing market is like it’s never been before

CHAMPAIGN. Ill. (WCIA) – Drive down any given neighborhood right now, and you’ll probably see at least one house for sale, or more than likely, sold.

“It’s a great time to be selling your house,” Mariya Vandivort, designated managing broker for AroundCU Real Estate Company, said.

She’s been in the business for about 14 years and said she’s never seen a housing market like the one we’re in now.

She said realtors have closed more homes in the last month than any other month in the past 4 years.

“The houses are there that people are buying. It’s just that basically everything is selling that is being listed, or the vast majority of what is listed is selling quickly,” she said.

One of those buyers is Nazanine Agassi. She’s been looking to buy a home since around February.

“I was looking, and it was a bit of a roller coaster,” she said.

She said looking for a home, even with help from a realtor, was stressful. After losing a few bids, she said she lost hope.

“We saw like 14 or 15 houses and placed 2 bids, and I didn’t win them. So, I was like maybe there is no hope,” she said.

But finally on the 3rd bid, she won.

“I was in disbelief. I told Mariya, I don’t believe that we won, and she said, me either,” Agassi said.

Vandivort said it’s an emotional rollercoaster for buyers. She said it’s not uncommon for them to put bids on multiple houses and not win any, but in the end, it’s worth it.

“When it is all said and done, you will have a home that you are proud to call your own,” she said.

Vandivort said she believes once the foreclosure moratorium ends, the market will flood with houses to sell. She said normally those homes add to the inventory in the housing market and helps buyers with a tight budget, but right now, none of that is happening.



