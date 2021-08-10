“If I had a choice, I would still stay there, but I don’t want to have to look over my shoulder…” shooting victim says she’s leaving Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Ronzla Jones is well-known by neighbors in her community. She used to own a candy store, and for years was called “nacho lady” because she made some of the best nachos.

But now, she’s scared to even be in her own home. So, after almost 40 years, she’s leaving Champaign-Urbana.

“It is still my community, it’s the people living in it, the young generation. If I had a choice, I would still stay there, but I don’t want to have to look over my shoulder or be scared to go to the store,” she said.

Early last Monday, Jones was woken up by her 11-year-old grandson. He said there was someone knocking at the door.

She woke up and went out there and asked who was there. She was met with no answer. So, she asked again, still no answer. Finally, as she was walking toward the door, her son asked who was at the door. That’s when whoever was on the other side started shooting.

She said at the time she didn’t know she was shot, she hit the floor. She told her son and grandson to do that same. The entire time she was on the floor, she said she was being shot.

She was hit 5 times in her chest, arm, back, neck and head, but she said it could’ve been much worse.

“If it wasn’t for my son, I think I would’ve probably died, because I was actually on my way to the peephole to look in the peephole and when he said what he said, they started shooting. It stopped me from going to the peephole. So, I don’t know what the outcome would’ve been if I would’ve looked in that peephole,” she said.

Jones said she’s said to have to leave the area. She said she’s lived on Beardsly Ave. for 11 years and was comfortable, but she said she can’t stay where she doesn’t feel safe.

“I still love my community, and I know it’s not the whole community. It’s the young generation, out here doing what they’re doing, and I want everyone to be careful because they’re still out there. So just be careful, and they don’t care whose house they’re shooting up, they just don’t care,” she said.

Jones is raising money to help pay for medical and moving expenses. If you want to help her you can donate, here.