IESA looks for public’s help with fundraiser

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It is a first in 91 years. The Illinois Elementary Sports Association (IESA) is turning to the public for help.

The pandemic has meant the cancellation of IESA tournaments, a significant source of money for the organization. The loss totals more than $400,000.

The staff of eight has dropped to six after lay-offs. The executive director said they have enough in reserves to make it to April and although he is retiring at the end of the school year, he still worries.

“All we’ve done in 90 years is pay our bills through the membership dues that schools pay and turn them into admissions,” said IESA Executive Director Steven Endsley. “We’ve done what we could do, so that we could provide these opportunities. And it’s, again, just a little bit awkward to have to go out this way. And yet, I know that we’re going to survive, we will make it one way or another.”

The IESA has set up a GoFundMe page for donations. It’s called “The COVID-19 Impact on the IESA.” The organization is hoping to raise half a million dollars.