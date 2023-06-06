SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are asking families who have pets to include their furry loved ones in their emergency plans in case of a disaster.

June is Pet Preparedness Month, and officials with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging pet-owning families to build or restock their pet preparedness kits.

“During Pet Preparedness Month, I challenge families to gather pet preparedness items,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “Preparing now will greatly benefit your pets especially during a flood, tornado, or other severe weather.”

Official recommend the following items to be in a pet preparedness kit:

A recent picture of your pets in case they get lost and copies of medical records

Sturdy leashes and/or carriers

Non-perishable pet food, treats, water, and bowls

Cat litter and box and plastic bags for clean-up

Pet toys and bedding

Contact information for your pet’s veterinarian

Any necessary pet medication

Most emergency shelters will only accept service animals due to safety concerns, so families should keep in mind out of town friends and relatives, veterinary offices, boarding facilities and pet friendly hotels to stay at. Officials also urge owners to keep their pets wearing identification at all times.

More information about pet emergency preparedness and safety can be found on the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s website.