IEA takes on teacher’s wrongful termination case

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Education Association announced Wednesday they are taking the case of fired teacher Joe Kindred, who they said was wrongfully terminated.

Kindred was a teacher in the New Berlin School District, the teacher’s union president, and also the high school baseball coach. Meeting minutes in December show they ordered an investigation due to student records violations. IEA did their own investigation and said they did not find any wrongdoing.

The IEA also is challenging the disciplinary action taken against the current Union President Tonya Delaney. Kindred is not commenting at this time because of the upcoming legal action.