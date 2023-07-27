URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said rabies in bats is on the rise, but one University of Illinois professor said there is no need to immediate need to worry.

Joy O’Keefe said that as long as bats are outside, there is no need to be concerned. Caution does need to be taken if they get indoors, however.

“Usually, it’s just the occasional bat that gets indoors. It’s kind of a “whoops” thing for the bat, like ‘I didn’t mean to go in this place but hey, here I am. Now how do I get out?’” O’Keefe said. “And you can help those bats by turning off the lights, opening the doors and windows and bats will usually find their way out.”

If a bat is having trouble getting outside, O’Keefe said people can assist with heavy-duty gloves and a box. But they should still exercise caution an avoid contact.

Extra caution needs to be taken if a bat is seen acting unusually. That includes being on the ground or being out during the day.

“A bat that’s rabid is going to behave unusually, including, like you might see it on the ground, which is an unusual place for a bat to be,” she said. “So definitely don’t pick up a bat on the ground. But if they’re flying around, you don’t have anything to fear.”

If bat habitats are in one’s yard or nearby, now is not the time to uproot them, O’Keefe said. Healthy bats in the area still serve a purpose. They eat smaller insects, like mosquitoes in backyards.

She also said that in general, people should try to avoid bats the best way possible. They are approaching a migrating season and will soon be heading towards their winter homes.