IDPH updates list of counties at warning levels for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) updated their list of counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19.
Some central Illinois counties on the list include Macon, Christian and DeWitt counties. The full list of counties includes:
- Bond
- Boone
- Cass
- Christian
- Clinton
- Crawford
- DeWitt
- Fayette
- Grundy
- Hamilton
- Macon
- Menard
- Peoria
- Putnam
- Washington
- Wayne
- Winnebago
IDPH said there are several reasons why these counties are on the warning list for COVID-19. However, some of the common factors between these counties includes university/college parties and sports teams, large gatherings, bars/clubs, long-term care facilities, etc..
When it comes to determining if a county is at a warning level, IDPH uses many factors. They said some of those include:
- New cases per 100,000 people (more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people)
- Weekly test positivity (7-day test positivity rate is above 8%)
- Number of deaths (increases over 20% for 2 consecutive weeks)
For a full list of indicating factors, click here.