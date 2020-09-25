IDPH updates list of counties at warning levels for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) updated their list of counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19.

Some central Illinois counties on the list include Macon, Christian and DeWitt counties. The full list of counties includes:

Bond

Boone

Cass

Christian

Clinton

Crawford

DeWitt

Fayette

Grundy

Hamilton

Macon

Menard

Peoria

Putnam

Washington

Wayne

Winnebago

IDPH said there are several reasons why these counties are on the warning list for COVID-19. However, some of the common factors between these counties includes university/college parties and sports teams, large gatherings, bars/clubs, long-term care facilities, etc..

When it comes to determining if a county is at a warning level, IDPH uses many factors. They said some of those include:

New cases per 100,000 people (more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people)

Weekly test positivity (7-day test positivity rate is above 8%)

Number of deaths (increases over 20% for 2 consecutive weeks)

For a full list of indicating factors, click here.