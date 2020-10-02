IDPH updates list of counties at COVID-19 warning levels

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) updated their list of counties across the state that are at a warning level for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said counties can reach a warning level for several reasons, but some of the common ones include increase in cases and outbreaks associated with university/college parties, large gatherings, long-term care facilities, etc. For a full list of metric triggers, click here.

The following counties have reached a warning level:

Bond County Boone County Brown County Calhoun County Christian County Clinton County Coles County Crawford County DeKalb County DeWitt County Fayette County Greene County Hancock County Jasper County Lee County Livingston County Macon County Massac County Monroe County Morgan County Pulaski County Putnam County Richland County Saline County St. Clair County Wabash County Washington County Winnebago County

Health officials said they are seeing people not social distancing or wearing masks, gathering in large groups and businesses disregarding mitigation efforts. They stated community leaders “can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.

Some communities are taking action to help slow the spread of the virus. Some of those efforts include more testing opportunities, hiring contact tracers, and educating businesses on the importance of mitigation measures.