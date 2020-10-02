IDPH updates list of counties at COVID-19 warning levels

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) updated their list of counties across the state that are at a warning level for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said counties can reach a warning level for several reasons, but some of the common ones include increase in cases and outbreaks associated with university/college parties, large gatherings, long-term care facilities, etc. For a full list of metric triggers, click here.

The following counties have reached a warning level:

Bond CountyBoone County
Brown CountyCalhoun County
Christian CountyClinton County
Coles CountyCrawford County
DeKalb CountyDeWitt County
Fayette CountyGreene County
Hancock CountyJasper County
Lee CountyLivingston County
Macon CountyMassac County
Monroe CountyMorgan County
Pulaski CountyPutnam County
Richland CountySaline County
St. Clair CountyWabash County
Washington CountyWinnebago County

Health officials said they are seeing people not social distancing or wearing masks, gathering in large groups and businesses disregarding mitigation efforts. They stated community leaders “can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.

Some communities are taking action to help slow the spread of the virus. Some of those efforts include more testing opportunities, hiring contact tracers, and educating businesses on the importance of mitigation measures.

