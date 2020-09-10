IDPH: Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease at correctional center

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — State officials are investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease at the Pontiac Correctional Center.

In a news release, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said the two patients are in the hospital and are stable. “No other cases have been identified an IDOC continues to follow its plans to monitor offenders for respiratory illness.”

IDPH is working with the facility to get more information and further investigate the illnesses. Additionally, environmental health staff are doing a water quality assessment. “IDOC will continue to conduct active surveillance for Legionella bacteria by monitoring those incarcerated in the facility.” Officials also stated the facility gets their water from the City of Pontiac. A water quality testing proram will begin through an outside laboratory to monitor water quality data.