IDPH to start testing babies for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said starting Monday, they will test every baby born in the state for Spinal Muscular Atrophy(SMA).

Officials said SMA is a group of hereditary diseases that damage motor neurons.”Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a disease that robs people of physical strength, including the ability to walk, eat, or breathe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It is the number one genetic cause of death for infants. Early diagnosis of babies with SMA can lead to potentially life-saving interventions. By screening every baby born in Illinois, we hope to identify cases early so therapy can begin as soon as possible.”

Officials said SMA affects 1 in 11,000 births. They also said SMA was added to the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel for newborn screening in 2018. For more information about SMA, click here.