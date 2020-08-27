IDPH to deploy mobile testing after nursing home marks first COVID-19 case

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An employee at the Piatt County Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus at a long-term care facility.

Administrator Scott Porter said that as of Thursday afternoon, officials “have no indication that the virus has spread to any other employee or resident.”

Results from initial, internal contact tracing done yesterday on employees was finished by this afternoon, revealing that all of them tested negative for the virus. In an email to WCIA, Porter called it “a very good sign, as one of those individuals actually shared a small office with the positive employee.

“This is a community held nursing home and our community deserves to be informed of any health risk that might exist,” he said.

For extra precaution, the Illinois Department of Public Health plans to bring down a “mobile testing unit” to test all employees and residents on Monday.

Indoor visits have not been allowed at the nursing home since mid-March; Porter said outside visits have been cancelled, along with communal dining and small group activities.

The employee who tested positive for the virus lives outside the county, meaning “there won’t be any new numbers reported in Piatt for that case,” he said.