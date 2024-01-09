ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health encourages the public to protect against respiratory illnesses as levels continue to rise.

COVID-19, the flu and RSV are some seasonal respiratory viruses that are making the rounds. The triple threat illnesses have similar symptoms, such as coughing, sneezing, sore throat, a runny nose and fever, which can make it difficult for people to know what kinds of treatment to seek if they catch one.

IDPH recommends staying at home if you feel sick, and wearing a mask if you must leave the house or enter a large crowd.

As of the week ending Dec. 23, the CDC reported that 61 Illinois counties were at either high or medium levels for COVID-19 hospital admissions. According to their National Immunization Survey, only about 24% of adults in the state are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

This season, the flu is becoming as common as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. IDPH confirmed two pediatric deaths that were a result of catching the flu in December.

RSV is another respiratory illness that can greatly affect children and infants. In fact, the CDC said it is the top reason behind infant hospitalizations in the US. Though, IDPH said RSV levels seem to have stabilized.

“The winter holiday season typically results in an increase in seasonal respiratory viruses, and we are seeing that again this year, with certain areas of Illinois feeling increased hospital strain,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “I encourage all Illinoisans — and especially those most vulnerable to serious illness — to stay informed about respiratory illnesses in their area and use all the tools available to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Dr. Vohra outlined several ways you can protect against respiratory viruses.

“These tools include washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, improving indoor air ventilation and wearing a mask in crowded areas. And it is not too late to get vaccinated for all the shots for which you are eligible. Receiving immunizations for COVID-19, flu, RSV, as well as pneumonia helps prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”

The IDPH has made a free, single-swab test for the flu, RSV and COVID-19 for high risk congregate care settings and local health departments. In addition to this, each US household can sign up to get four free at-home COVID tests.

The SIU School of Medicine’s COVID-19 Test to Treat Clinic (217-545-5100) and the NIH Test to Treat (1-800-682-2829) line offer no cost-share telehealth services for Illinoisans with COVID-19 symptoms.

The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months old and up. RSV shots are now available for those 60 years and older, as well as for pregnant women. Both egg-based and non-egg-based flu vaccines are also now available for people with egg allergies. Those 65 years and older are urged to get a higher dose, or “adjuvanted,” flu shot.

As pneumonia can follow viral infections, pneumococcal shots are also recommended for children, people with weakened immune systems and older adults.

IDPH encourages the public to keep up with the latest state data through their Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard. You can also look at county levels through the CDC’s national respiratory virus dashboard.