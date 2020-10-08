IDPH reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; 32 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,059 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included seven central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County residents: a man in his 30s and a woman in her 90s

One Coles County woman in her 80s

A man in his 80s from McLean County

A Sangamon County man in his 50s

One Shelby County woman in her 90s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780.”

In total, there are 310,700 COVID-19 cases across 102 Illinois counties, including 8,910 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 392 were in the ICU and 163 were on ventilators.