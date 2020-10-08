IDPH reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; 32 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,059 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included seven central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Two Champaign County residents: a man in his 30s and a woman in her 90s
  • One Coles County woman in her 80s
  • A man in his 80s from McLean County
  • A Sangamon County man in his 50s
  • One Shelby County woman in her 90s
  • A Vermilion County man in his 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780.”

In total, there are 310,700 COVID-19 cases across 102 Illinois counties, including 8,910 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 392 were in the ICU and 163 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020