IDPH reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,113 COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 22 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237.”

There is a total of 347,161 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 3,113 deaths.

As of Sunday night, IDPH said there were 2,096 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 485 were in the ICU and 179 were on ventilators.