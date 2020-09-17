IDPH reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,056 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 25 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included four central Illinois people in their list of additional deaths. Those included a woman in her 80s from McLean County, a man and woman in their 50s & 60s from Sangamon County and a man in his 70s from Shelby County.

Additionally, health officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 16 is 3.6%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938.”

In total, there are 268,207 COVID-19 cases, including 8,392 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people throughout the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Those patients included 359 in the ICU and 144 on ventilators.

