IDPH reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said 1,531 more people in the state tested positive for COVID-19. Also, they reported 30 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included five people from central Illinois in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • 2 men in their 80s from Coles County
  • 1 man in his 80s from McLean County
  • 1 man in his 50s and one woman in her 90s from Morgan County

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216.”

In total, there are 277,266 COVID-19 cases, including 8,486 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,455 patients throughout the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those individuals, 367 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.

