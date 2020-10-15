IDPH reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases; 53 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,015 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 53 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included seven central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 60s

A woman in her 60s from Christian County

Three Clay County residents: One man in his 70s and two women in their 80s

One McLean County woman in her 60s

A Shelby County man in his 70s

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009.”

IDPH also mentioned on September 4, they reported 5,368 new COVID-19 cases after a slowdown in data processing. That slowdown delaying reporting of “additional aggregate numbers,” according to the IDPH. Those cases that were not reported in the several days leading up to that day were included in the September 4 numbers. “The slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.”

There is a total of 331,620 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 9,127 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 388 were in the ICU and 147 were on ventilators.

Starting Thursday, IDPH said they will include both molecular and antigen tests in numbers for statewide total tests performed. “Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed.” Now, officials said antigen tests are being more readily available, so they will start including both the antigen and molecular tests in test totals.