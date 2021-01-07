IDPH reports more than 1 million cases since start of COVID-19 pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,757 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 177 additional deaths.

There have now been more than 1 million COVID-19 cases reported by IDPH since the start of the pandemic, said officials in a Thursday news release. In a news release, Governor JB Pritzker said it is important for communities to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus.

In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition. As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation–with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday–it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that the vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time–let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line. Governor JB Pritzker

In the list of additional deaths, IDPH officials included 16 central Illinois residents. Those patients were:

Three Christian County men: Two in their 70s and one in their 80s

A Coles County man in his 80s

A Douglas County man in his 80s

An Edgar County woman in her 80s

An Iroquois County woman in her 80s

A Livingston County woman in her 70s

A Macon County man in his 90s

A Macoupin County man in his 70s

A McLean County woman in her 80s

A Piatt County woman in her 60s

Three Sangamon County residents: Two women in their 70s & 90s and a man in his 70s

A Vermilion County man in his 80s

There is a total of 1,008,045 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 17,272 deaths.

IDPH also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 is 8.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 9.8% for the December 31-January 6 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 3,921 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 783 were in the ICU and 450 were on ventilators.