IDPH reports 6,943 new COVID-19 cases; 49 counties at warning level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,943 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 36 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included four central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Christian County man in his 50s

A man in his 60s from Livingston County

A Macon County woman in her 70s

A Piatt County woman in her 90s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 – October 29 is 7.3%.” Additionally, they said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 8.5% for the time period of October 23-29.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture,” said officials. “Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.”

On Friday, IDPH said the total number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois was 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths.

As of Thursday night, there were 3,092 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those patients, 673 were in the ICU and 288 were on ventilators.

Currently, IDPH said there are 49 Illinois counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19. Those counties include the following: