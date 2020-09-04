IDPH reports 29 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now 29 Illinois counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19.

In a news release, IDPH stated those counties include Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson and Will counties.

IDPH said there are various reasons why these counties are at a warning level, but some of the common factors include an increase in cases and outbreaks associated with large gatherings, bars and clubs, congregate settings, spread among people in the same house that are not isolating and other circumstances.

Health departments are also seeing people not social distancing, not using face masks and gathering in large groups. They stated that law enforcement and states’ attorneys in some counties are not enforcing social distancing or face-mask wearing.

Additionally, they said some people are refusing to participate in contact tracing and are not giving information on their close contacts nor answering the phone. Some people are also waiting to get tested because they believe their symptoms are allergies or another factor.

There are several metrics triggers that go into determining if a county is at a warning level. Those include number of new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and more. For a list of all of the metrics, click here.