IDPH reports 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are 24 Illinois counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

In a news release, IDPH officials stated the following counties were at a warning level:

Bond CountyBureau County
Cass CountyClinton County
Coles CountyCrawford County
Cumberland CountyDeWitt County
Edwards CountyEffingham County
Greene CountyJasper County
Jo Daviess CountyLawrence County
Madison CountyMarion County
Rock Island CountySt. Clair County
Shelby CountyWashington County
Wayne CountyWilliamson County
Wabash CountyUnion County

IDPH said the reason these counties reached a warning level varies, but there are some common factors for the increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. Those are associated with:

  • University/College parties & sports teams
  • Large gatherings
  • Bars & clubs
  • Weddings & funerals
  • Long-term care facilities
  • Correctional centers
  • Manufacturing plants
  • Schools

There are other factors used by IDPH when it comes to indicating if a county has reached a warning level for COVID-19. Those include new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and more. For a full list of indicators, click here.

IDPH said several counties are taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Some of those actions include increasing the opportunity to get tested and stressing the importance of testing, hiring more contact tracers and working with schools and local leaders on the importance of mitigation efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

