IDPH reports 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are 24 Illinois counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

In a news release, IDPH officials stated the following counties were at a warning level:

Bond County Bureau County Cass County Clinton County Coles County Crawford County Cumberland County DeWitt County Edwards County Effingham County Greene County Jasper County Jo Daviess County Lawrence County Madison County Marion County Rock Island County St. Clair County Shelby County Washington County Wayne County Williamson County Wabash County Union County

IDPH said the reason these counties reached a warning level varies, but there are some common factors for the increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. Those are associated with:

University/College parties & sports teams

Large gatherings

Bars & clubs

Weddings & funerals

Long-term care facilities

Correctional centers

Manufacturing plants

Schools

There are other factors used by IDPH when it comes to indicating if a county has reached a warning level for COVID-19. Those include new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and more. For a full list of indicators, click here.

IDPH said several counties are taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Some of those actions include increasing the opportunity to get tested and stressing the importance of testing, hiring more contact tracers and working with schools and local leaders on the importance of mitigation efforts.