IDPH reports 2,166 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,166 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH officials included four central Illinois women in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

One Champaign County woman in her 80s

Two women in their 70s & 80s from Christian County

One McLean County woman in her 70s

Also, in a Thursday news release, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%.”

In total, there are 295,440 COVID-19 cases, including 8,696 deaths, across the state.

As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those individuals, 359 were in the ICU and 149 were on ventilators.