IDPH reports 1,477 new COVID-19 cases; 7 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,477 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including seven additional deaths.

In a news release, a woman in her 80s from Macon County was included in IDPH’s list of additional deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 14 – September 20 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387.”

There is a total of 275,735 COVID-19 cases, including 8,457 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Sunday night, 1,436 people throughout the state were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 364 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.