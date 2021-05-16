IDPH reports 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, as well as 24 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Grundy County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 female 50s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

Lee County: 1 female 90s

McLean County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 male 50s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,366,268 cases and 22,439 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Over the past day, laboratories have reported 52,013 tested specimens for a total of 23,813,589.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,375,588 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses. On Saturday, 53,335 doses were reported administered in Illinois.