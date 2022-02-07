IDPH recommends well water testing

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending that people in the Watseka area test their drinking water for contamination if the water comes from private wells.

The IDPH said vinyl chloride was detected in one of Watseka’s community water supply wells at levels that exceed the quality standard of Illinois groundwater. People with private wells located within 1500 feet of 800 East Walnut Street are encouraged to have their water tested by a private laboratory.

For a list of these labs, please contact Michael Flanagan, IDPH Champaign Regional Office, by phone at 217-840-0418 or by email.