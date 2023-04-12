CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released a statement that they are joining public health partners around the state and nation in observing this week as STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection) Awareness Week.

Officials said the awareness week is observed annually in the second full week in April. It’s intended to raise awareness about STIs, promote sexual health as an essential part of overall health, and reduce STI-related stigma, fear, and discrimination.

Illinois, US see increase in STIs after pandemic: CDC

The CDC released new data showing STIs increasing following a decline during the pandemic. Officials said more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the U.S. in 2021. Chlamydial infections increased nationally by 4.1% from 2020, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Gonorrhea increased by 28% since 2017, and syphilis surged ahead with a 74% increase since 2017. Congenital syphilis has risen by 203% in the past five years, with 38 jurisdictions reporting an increase in cases.

Additionally, Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a virus that was introduced to the U.S. and Illinois STI landscape in 2022. Officials said yearly data trends have not been established because it has only recently been reported in the U. S. Provisional 2022 numbers for Mpox show over 1,400 infections in Illinois residents.

Illinois currently ranks 11th in the nation for chlamydia infections, 15th for gonorrhea infections, 29th for primary and secondary syphilis infections, 27th for congenital syphilis, and 6th for Mpox infections.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “It is crucial for all of us to raise awareness this week and every week to reduce STI-related stigma, fear, and discrimination.”

Dr. Vohra added: “STIs are once again on the increase following the pandemic, and it is important to practice behaviors that lower the chance of contracting STIs. These include limiting the number of partners, getting vaccinated for vaccine-preventable conditions, including HPV and Mpox virus, having a good line of communication with sexual partners, and frequent testing.”

STI screenings important for preventing spread, especially in young people

Officials said STIs are some of the most commonly reported infections in the country with almost 26 million new STIs reported each year. Half of these new infections are among young people aged 15-24 years. They said many STIs can be easily diagnosed and treated, but it is common for many people to not know they have an STI because they may not have any signs or symptoms.

They said this makes screening for STIs important for preventing the spread of it and other potentially serious health problems, including fertility complications and increased HIV risk.

IDPH said they strive throughout the year to work with Illinois stakeholders to ensure people have the knowledge and tools needed to prevent STIs, including access to testing and treatment.

Public health officials said that individuals can lower the chance of contracting STIs by limiting the number of partners, getting vaccinated for vaccine-preventable conditions like HPV and Mpox virus, and having good communication and frequent testing with sexual partners.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District is hosting several STI Clinics. Services vary by location. The schedule includes:

April 12 : Salt and Light in Urbana, 1-5 p.m.

: Salt and Light in Urbana, 1-5 p.m. April 13 : Parkland Community College, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Parkland Community College, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. April 13 : Rantoul Community Building, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

: Rantoul Community Building, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. April 13: McKinley Foundation, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

More information about confidential STI/HIV testing in your area can be found here or at your local health department.

Officials said it is important to have open and positive conversations with their partners to reduce the spread since teens and young adults make up so many new infections. They said you can contact the STI/HIV hotline at 800-243-2437 or your trusted healthcare provider for all questions and concerns.

More information about IDPH’s STI prevention efforts can be found here.