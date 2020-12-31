IDPH monitoring for new COVID-19 variant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s keeping an eye out for a new coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The new variant has made its way stateside, but Illinois has yet to confirm any such cases. That said, state officials are increasing “surveillance for the variant by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens that have been collected.”

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant virus are expected,” said Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a press release Thursday. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death. However, early study shows the variant may spread more easily and quickly. We will continue to work with academic partners, laboratory researchers, physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for cases.”

IDPH says that “virus mutation is common and can emerge and disappear quickly.”

Based on the information available now, the effectiveness of the vaccine has not changed.

Public health experts say they are working to better understand the potential impact of this variant, including how the variant spreads and how it affects people who are infected.

The same measures that have helped protect Illinoisans from COVID-19 will also help protect residents from the variant: Wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, avoiding crowds, ventilating indoor spaces, and washing hands frequently remain the best tools for preventing the spread of this virus, no matter the strain.