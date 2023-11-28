SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state agency is looking for the public’s input for a five-year plan on the state’s public health missions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is hosting a series of webinars on the state’s Health Assessment and Health Improvement Plan. The agency is looking for public comment on the two documents as they will be used as health priorities for the next five years.

The virtual webinars are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public hearings are over Zoom and require registration at this link. Alternatively, Illinoisans can submit written comments on this Google form.

According to IDPH, Healthy Illinois 2028 will primarily focus on five key issues affecting Illinoisans and their health:

Chronic Disease

COVID-19 and Emerging Diseases

Maternal and Infant Health

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder

Racism as a Public Health Crisis

Draft versions of the State Health Assessment (SHA) and the State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) can be viewed at IDPH’s website.

The finalized version of Healthy Illinois 2028 will be presented to the Illinois General Assembly before the end of the year.