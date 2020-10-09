IDPH lists 26 counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) updated their list of counties at a warning level for COVID-19.

There is a number of reasons by a county would be considered at a warning level, according to IDPH officials. However, there are some common factors. Those include an increase in cases and outbreaks. Those are associated with large gatherings, bars/clubs, college parties and sports teams, etc.

Other metrics IDPH looks at when determining if a county is at a warning level includes the number of new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and weekly test positivity. For a full list of indicators, click here.

Public health department officials said there are 26 counties currently at a warning level. Those counties include:

Cass County Christian County Clay County Clinton County Coles County Crawford County Effingham County Fayette County Henderson County Jackson County Jefferson County Johnson County Knox County Lake County Lee County Mason County Massac County Pulaski County Richland County Saline County Shelby County Union County Vermilion County Whiteside County Winnebago County Warren County This table shows the counties currently at a warning level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Health officials said they are also seeing businesses intentionally disregarding mitigation efforts, people not using face coverings or social distancing and gathering in large groups.

However, there are several counties that are trying to slow down the spread of the virus. IDPH stated those counties are increasing their testing opportunities and stressing the importance of testing.

Additionally, IDPH mentioned an incident in Whiteside County and how it was handled. They stated the Whiteside Health Department found out a person tested positive for COVID-19 and went to a bar. “The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) worked with the business and quickly alerted the community of potential exposures, helping limit spread of the virus.”

They also talked about WCHD’s pre-event consultations. Businesses planning to have events that may bring in larger crowds are told about measures they can take to limit exposure. Those measures include talking about the importance of attendees wearing masks and social distancing and also discussing emergency rules and guidelines.