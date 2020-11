ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some may be worried about keeping COVID-19 at bay during Thanksgiving, but the state health department is also reminding people to be food safe.

Clean areas where raw poultry has touched and use separate cutting boards to avoid cross contamination. Also, use a thermometer to check if the turkey is cooked. It should read 165 degrees.

Do not leave foods at room temperature for more than two hours. Leftovers are save in the fridge for up to four days.