CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Health announced it is giving free COVID-19 supplies to long term care facilities.

The COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are in one bulk shipment said IDPH.

The deadline to apply is August 9th.

The tests are provided for free to eligible facilities in the state.

The criteria are listed below:

A federal waiver that allows for the administration of antigen testing.

A provider order for antigen testing that has been approved and signed by a medical

professional.

Be registered to report all positive antigen test results to the State of Illinois.

IDPH said that the tests may only be administered on-site for diagnostic and screening purposes. The tests are not for take home or at home use. On-site staff, patients, and residents of the facility are eligible for testing.

Click here to complete the request form.