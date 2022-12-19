CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act.

14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has occurred. These facilities are:

Alvin Eades Center (Jacksonville)

Arcadia Care of Danville

Avenues at Springfield

Brother James Court (Springfield)

Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab (Savoy)

Colonial Manor (Danville)

Fair Havens Senior Living (Decatur)

Heritage Health Hoopeston

Illini Heritage Rehab & Healthcare (Champaign)

Loft Rehab of Rock Springs (Decatur) (two Type-A violations)

Shelbyville Manor

Taylor House (Springfield)

Taylorville Care Center

Twin Lakes Rehab & Health Care (Paris)

Each Type A violation carries a $25,000 fine. Most were fined in connection to resident falls with injuries while others were fined in connection to COVID-19 testing and vaccination and resident abuse and neglect.

Some of these facilities were also fined for lesser Type B violations, with carry fines of $2,200 each:

Accolade Healthcare Danville

Avenues at Springfield

Bement Health Care Center

Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab (Savoy)

Decatur Rehab & Health Care Center

Hawthorne Inn Danville

Heritage Health Hoopeston (two Type-B violations)

Heritage Health Jacksonville

Manor Court of Clinton

Prairie Village Healthcare Center (Jacksonville)

Shelbyville Rehab & Health Care Center

St. Clara’s Rehab & Senior Care (Lincoln)

Taylorville Terrace (two Type-B violations)

Wetherell Place (Effingham)

A complete list of facilities that received a fine, and what they were fined for, can be found on the IDPH website.