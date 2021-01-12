IDPH director gets COVID-19 vaccine

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike got her COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

In a news release, IDPH officials said Dr. Ezike received the first round of the Pfizer vaccination at the Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center in Riverside.

Dr. Ezike said waited until her physician colleagues and other healthcare workers got the vaccine because of their higher risk of exposure. She wanted to get the vaccine to show people that she trusted it and that they should get vaccinated when they are eligible.

“I am taking this vaccine for my husband who gave me the scare of my life when he collapsed at the dinner table in front of me and our children in May,” said Dr. Ezike. “After being rushed to the hospital and learning of his diagnosis, it became intensely personal to never forget that this virus preys on people with pre-existing medical conditions. I am getting vaccinated for my children who have struggled like many of us.”