IDPH deems 34 counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are 34 Illinois counties on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) list of COVID-19 warning level counties.

There are several reasons why a county would be considered at a warning for the virus, according to the public health department. Some of the common reasons include an increase in cases and outbreaks associated with gatherings, long-term facilities, correctional centers and others.

IDPH indicated the following counties are at a warning for the virus:

Adams County Alexander County Boone County Cass County Christian County Clay County Clinton County Crawford County DeKalb County DeWitt County Jasper County Jefferson County Jo Daviess County Johnson County Kane County Lee County Macon County McDonough County McHenry County Mercer County Monroe County Pike County Pulaski County Randolph County Saline County Stephenson County Union County Vermilion County Warren County Washington County Wayne County Whiteside County Will County Winnebago County

Some of the metrics IDPH looks at when determining which counties are at a warning level involve the number of cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and weekly test positivity. For a full list of those metrics, click here.

IDPH said there are several counties that are taking steps to stop the spread of the virus. Some of those actions include increasing testing opportunities and stressing the importance of getting tested, working with area schools and meeting with local leaders.