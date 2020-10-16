IDPH deems 34 counties at warning level for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are 34 Illinois counties on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) list of COVID-19 warning level counties.

There are several reasons why a county would be considered at a warning for the virus, according to the public health department. Some of the common reasons include an increase in cases and outbreaks associated with gatherings, long-term facilities, correctional centers and others.

IDPH indicated the following counties are at a warning for the virus:

Adams CountyAlexander County
Boone CountyCass County
Christian CountyClay County
Clinton CountyCrawford County
DeKalb CountyDeWitt County
Jasper CountyJefferson County
Jo Daviess CountyJohnson County
Kane CountyLee County
Macon CountyMcDonough County
McHenry CountyMercer County
Monroe CountyPike County
Pulaski CountyRandolph County
Saline CountyStephenson County
Union CountyVermilion County
Warren CountyWashington County
Wayne CountyWhiteside County
Will CountyWinnebago County

Some of the metrics IDPH looks at when determining which counties are at a warning level involve the number of cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and weekly test positivity. For a full list of those metrics, click here.

IDPH said there are several counties that are taking steps to stop the spread of the virus. Some of those actions include increasing testing opportunities and stressing the importance of getting tested, working with area schools and meeting with local leaders.

