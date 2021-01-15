IDPH confirms first case in Illinois of COVID-19 variant first seen in United Kingdom

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A case of the COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom, SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7, has been confirmed in Illinois.

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health announced the case Friday. “The case was identified by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine through sequencing analysis of a specimen from bio-banked samples of COVID-19 positive tests.”

Officials said the new strain was initially identified in the United States around two weeks ago in Colorado and then showed up in several other states. “Evidence suggests that this variant can spread more easily than most currently-circulating strains of COVID-19, but there is no evidence that the new strain affects the sensitivity of diagnostic tests or that is causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. In addition, data suggest current vaccines will be effective and safe in providing protection against the variant.”

IDPH’s Dr. Ngozi Ezike said health agencies are monitoring this strain. “When we learned of this and other COVID-19 variants, we increased our surveillance efforts by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens.” She continued to say,” We will continue to collaborate with our academic partners, local health departments like CDPH, hospitals, and the CDC to monitor for additional cases.”

Officials said the COVID-19 virus, like all other viruses, changes through mutation and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time. The CDC said this variant is estimated to have first shown up in the UK in September 2020. Other novel variants, which officials said may change the way the virus transmits/behaves, have been identified in South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Japan and the US. “More novel strains are likely to be identified in the coming weeks and months.”

Officials said measures like wearing a mask, washing your hands often, social distancing, avoiding crowds and non-essential travel and getting vaccinated when it is your turn can help slow the spread of all known COVID-19 variants.

Out of caution, earlier this week the CDC said all international passengers headed to the U.S. will need to show proof of a negative COVID test. Officials said that policy goes into effect January 26. “The new policy requires all air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, to get a test for current infection within the three days before their flight to the United States departs, and to provide written documentation of their test results or proof of having recovered from COVID-19.”