IDPH allows in person visits at long term care facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Public Health Department approved a new set of rules from the federal government that not only approve in person visits, but also allows people to hug and touch their loved ones, and it’s allowing places like Swann Special Care Center in Champaign to truly open their doors.

we started indoor visitation yesterday. But we still had the six-foot distancing, we didn’t get notified until yesterday afternoon, that IDPH had approved the actual contact part of it.

COVID restrictions kept families out of these facilities for the whole pandemic, but now that patients are getting vaccinated, the rules are changing.

Executive director Kym Halberstadt said she can’t wait to let parents in the building.

“So we’re really excited to get our parents back in the building,” Halberstadt said. “They can see their children, we can see them because we’re one big family and we haven’t seen the parents, most of them in a year either.”

There are still rules to limit some of the visits. The visits do have to be supervised. Despite the majority of their population being vaccinated, the people in long term care facilities still are at risk.

“We’re all not vaccinated yet. So that’s a big concern, either,” Halberstadt said. “We don’t know if our families are vaccinated, you know, they’re free to tell us just it’s it’s a scary time actually opening up our facility because we have gone all year with no positive cases of our residents.”