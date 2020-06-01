IDPH: All community COVID-19 testing centers closed Monday

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced late Sunday evening that none of its community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Monday.

That decision affects 10 locations that provide free coronavirus tests across the state – among those included is the Champaign site, located at Market Place Mall. On Sunday, that area was the scene of civil unrest, as some protestors looted stores within the mall or vandalized storefronts. Later in the evening, police shut down multiple nearby streets, citing public safety concerns.

You can read IDPH’s brief announcement of the closures and the full list of sites below.